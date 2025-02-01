Karnataka Bank standalone net profit declines 14.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Total Operating Income rise 6.17% to Rs 2243.02 crore

Net profit of Karnataka Bank declined 14.34% to Rs 283.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 331.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 6.17% to Rs 2243.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2112.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income2243.022112.61 6 OPM %67.1964.13 -PBDT349.30395.79 -12 PBT349.30395.79 -12 NP283.60331.08 -14

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

