Karnataka Bank standalone net profit declines 14.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 6.17% to Rs 2243.02 crore

Net profit of Karnataka Bank declined 14.34% to Rs 283.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 331.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 6.17% to Rs 2243.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2112.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2243.022112.6167.1964.13349.30395.79349.30395.79283.60331.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News