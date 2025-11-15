Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Allcargo Logistics approves change in MD, CFO and company secretary

Allcargo Logistics approves change in MD, CFO and company secretary

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
At meeting held on 14 November 2025

The board of Allcargo Logistics at its meeting held on 14 November 2025 has approved the following changes:

Cessation of:
- Adarsh Sudhakar Hegde - Managing Director (DIN: 00035040)
- Ravi Jakhar - Chief Financial Officer (Continue to be the Group CFO & Director - Strategy)
- Swati Singh - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Appointment of:
- Ketan Nishikant Kulkarni (DIN: 10735941) - Managing Director & CEO
- Deepak Jagdish Pareek - Chief Financial Officer
- Shekhar R. Singh - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

