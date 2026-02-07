Associate Sponsors

North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit rises 77.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 11.20% to Rs 71.97 crore

Net profit of North Eastern Carrying Corporation rose 77.84% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.20% to Rs 71.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 81.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales71.9781.05 -11 OPM %9.216.54 -PBDT5.613.47 62 PBT4.762.91 64 NP3.451.94 78

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

