North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit rises 77.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.20% to Rs 71.97 crore

Net profit of North Eastern Carrying Corporation rose 77.84% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.20% to Rs 71.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 81.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.71.9781.059.216.545.613.474.762.913.451.94

