Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NPR Finance standalone net profit rises 340.00% in the June 2024 quarter

NPR Finance standalone net profit rises 340.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 31.72% to Rs 1.83 crore

Net profit of NPR Finance rose 340.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 31.72% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.832.68 -32 OPM %20.228.21 -PBDT0.250.12 108 PBT0.210.08 163 NP0.220.05 340

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US visa bulletin for Sept:1 year setback for many, expect India and China

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty mildly in red; HDFC Bank slips 2%, RVNL rises 3% on MSCI update

MSCI Aug rejig: India weight on equity index at record; $3 bn inflows eyed

Buy & Sell, Aug 13; top stocks picked by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi

If we save elephants, forests will prosper: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story