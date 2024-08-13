NPR Finance standalone net profit rises 340.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.72% to Rs 1.83 crore

Net profit of NPR Finance rose 340.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 31.72% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.832.6820.228.210.250.120.210.080.220.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp