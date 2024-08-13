Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Phyto Chem (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.47 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Sales rise 620.31% to Rs 4.61 crore

Net Loss of Phyto Chem (India) reported to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 620.31% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.610.64 620 OPM %-22.34-198.44 -PBDT-1.40-1.68 17 PBT-1.48-1.76 16 NP-1.47-1.76 16

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

