NPST launches Bank-in-a-Box platform

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
A ready-to-deploy digital banking solution for small, mid-size and co-operative banks

Network People Services Technologies announced the launch of its Bank-in-a-Box platform, a comprehensive and ready-to-deploy digital banking solution designed to help small, mid-size and co-operative banks accelerate digital transformation and enhance customer experience.

The platform offers an integrated digital banking and payments stack, combining UPI and IMPS processing, offline and online merchant acquiring solutions, an AI-powered RegTech solution for risk and fraud management, and an omnichannel Banking SuperApp offering over four hundred services.

Built on a plug-and-play architecture, the platform enables rapid deployment, reduced implementation timelines and flexible hosted, on-premises or hybrid deployment models, while being preconfigured to meet RBI and NPCI standards.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

