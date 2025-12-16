Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel secures Rs 148-cr AMC services contract from ORGI

RailTel secures Rs 148-cr AMC services contract from ORGI

Image
Dec 16 2025
RailTel Corporation of India said it has bagged a domestic work order worth Rs 148.48 crore from the Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner, India (ORGI), for the procurement of comprehensive annual maintenance contract (AMC) services.

The order involves AMC services for servers, storage systems, network and network security devices, along with the renewal of related software licences.

The total order value, as per the work order, is Rs 148.40 crore. The contract is to be executed by 21 December 2030.

RailTel said neither its promoters nor group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract, and the order does not fall under related party transactions.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 4.72% to Rs 76.07 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 72.64 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.78% YoY to Rs 951.36 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India shed 0.34% to Rs 3334.70 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

