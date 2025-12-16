RailTel secures Rs 148-cr AMC services contract from ORGI

RailTel Corporation of India said it has bagged a domestic work order worth Rs 148.48 crore from the Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner, India (ORGI), for the procurement of comprehensive annual maintenance contract (AMC) services.

The order involves AMC services for servers, storage systems, network and network security devices, along with the renewal of related software licences.

The total order value, as per the work order, is Rs 148.40 crore. The contract is to be executed by 21 December 2030.

RailTel said neither its promoters nor group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract, and the order does not fall under related party transactions.