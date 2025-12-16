Goel Construction rises after bagging Rs 87-cr service order

Goel Construction Company rose 2.31% to Rs 310 after the company secured an Rs 86.50 crore service order from Dalmia Cement (Bharat) for the execution of the main plant civil works contract for post-clinkerization work at Kadapa L2, Andhra Pradesh.

The project is to be executed within 11 months from the date of the notice to proceed.

Goel Construction Company made a debut on the stock exchanges on 9 September 2025, with its shares listing at Rs 302.50, a 15.02% premium to the issue price of Rs 263.

The company's initial public offering (IPO), which closed on 4 September 2025, was subscribed 115.77 times. The IPO was priced within a band of Rs 250 to Rs 263 per share. The stock hit a record high of Rs 317.60 on 9 September 2025.