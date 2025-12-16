Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 232.39, down 1.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.07% in last one year as compared to a 6.36% rally in NIFTY and a 4.55% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 232.39, down 1.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 25883.8. The Sensex is at 84762.05, down 0.53%.Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has lost around 6.31% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35028.15, down 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 77.31 lakh shares in last one month.