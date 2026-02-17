NSE Indices has launched a new sectoral benchmark, the Nifty Cement Index

The index is designed to track the performance of companies classified under the Cement & Cement Products industry within the Nifty Total Market. It will comprise the top 20 stocks from the eligible basic industry, selected based on their six-month average free-float market capitalisation. Stocks available in the derivatives segment on NSE will be given preference, with non-F&O stocks included if required to complete the basket.

Constituent weights will be determined by free-float market capitalisation, subject to a cap of 15% per stock. The index has a base date of 1 April 2005 and a base value of 1,000. It will undergo semi-annual reconstitution and quarterly rebalancing.