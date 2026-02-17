Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI issues Foreign Exchange Management - Borrowing and Lending regulations

RBI issues Foreign Exchange Management - Borrowing and Lending regulations

Image
Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 11:17 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued the Foreign Exchange Management (Borrowing and Lending) (First Amendment) Regulations, 2026. The amended regulations have rationalised the ECB framework by expansion of eligible borrower and recognised lender base, rationalisation of borrowing limits and restrictions on average maturity period, removal of restrictions on the cost of borrowing for ECBs, review of end-use restrictions and simplification of reporting requirements. The regulations have been issued after examining and suitably including feedback received from the stakeholders on the draft regulations published on the Banks website vide Press Release dated October 03, 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BLS E-Services gains after board nod to acquire Atyati Tech

Texmaco Rail & Engineering spurts after bagging Rs 219-cr order from MRVC

RBI releases draft norms for reporting OTC Forex Derivative Transactions for Authorised Dealer Category - I Banks

Volumes jump at IndusInd Bank Ltd counter

Hazoor Multi Projects bags Rs 44-cr order from NHAI

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story