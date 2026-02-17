Texmaco Rail & Engineering spurts after bagging Rs 219-cr order from MRVC

Texmaco Rail & Engineering surged 9.30% to Rs 121.60 after the company secured an order worth Rs 219.18 crore from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC).

According to an exchange filing, the contract involves the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of signalling equipment for a proposed line under the Mumbai suburban railway project (MUTP-IIIA). The project is scheduled to be completed within 36 months from the date of issuance of the Notice to Proceed.

The official announcement was made on 16 February 2026, after market hours. Earlier on the same day, during market hours, the company also secured a domestic contract worth Rs 23.45 crore from South Western Railway. The order entails comprehensive annual maintenance and breakdown restoration of Overhead Equipment (OHE) and power supply installations across the Mysore Division, covering 1,046 track kilometres of electrification infrastructure and associated electrical assets. The contract is to be executed within 24 months from the date of issuance of the Letter of Acceptance.