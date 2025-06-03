Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE Indices launches Nifty India Infrastructure & Logistics Index

NSE Indices launches Nifty India Infrastructure & Logistics Index

Jun 03 2025
NSE's index services subsidiary, NSE Indices launched a new thematic index Nifty India Infrastructure & Logistics.

The Nifty India Infrastructure & Logistics Index aims to track the performance of stocks from the Nifty 500 that represent the infrastructure and logistics theme. The index picks top 100 stocks from eligible basic industries based on a 6-month average free-float market capitalization from the Nifty 500.

The weight of each stock in the index is based on free float market capitalization. The aggregate weight of stocks belonging to an industry is capped at 20% and the weight of each stock in the index is capped at 5%.

The base date for the index is 1 April 2005, and the base value is 1000. The index will be reconstituted semi-annually and rebalanced on a quarterly basis.

The index's performance highlights indicate a 0.61% total return in the past year, as of 30 May 2025, and a 14.22% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) since its inception (1 April 2005).

Key constituents of the index include Bharti Airtel (4.98% weightage), Bharat Electronics (4.87%), Larsen & Toubro (4.86%), UltraTech Cement (4.47%) and NTPC (4.28%).

The new index is expected to act as a benchmark for asset managers and be a reference index tracked by passive funds in the form of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds and structured products.

Jun 03 2025

