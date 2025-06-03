NSE Indices launches Nifty India Infrastructure & Logistics Index

The Nifty India Infrastructure & Logistics Index aims to track the performance of stocks from the Nifty 500 that represent the infrastructure and logistics theme. The index picks top 100 stocks from eligible basic industries based on a 6-month average free-float market capitalization from the Nifty 500.
The weight of each stock in the index is based on free float market capitalization. The aggregate weight of stocks belonging to an industry is capped at 20% and the weight of each stock in the index is capped at 5%.
The base date for the index is 1 April 2005, and the base value is 1000. The index will be reconstituted semi-annually and rebalanced on a quarterly basis.
The index's performance highlights indicate a 0.61% total return in the past year, as of 30 May 2025, and a 14.22% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) since its inception (1 April 2005).
Key constituents of the index include Bharti Airtel (4.98% weightage), Bharat Electronics (4.87%), Larsen & Toubro (4.86%), UltraTech Cement (4.47%) and NTPC (4.28%).
The new index is expected to act as a benchmark for asset managers and be a reference index tracked by passive funds in the form of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds and structured products.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app