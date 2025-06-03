Piccadily Agro Industries relaunches Whistler Barrel Aged Blended Malt Whisky

Piccadily Agro Industries announce the relaunch of Whistler Barrel Aged Blended Malt Whisky, featuring an all-new, premium packaging and an enhanced premium blend that captures the spirit of craftsmanship and storytelling.

Inspired by the rare and elusive Whistler Warbler,a vibrant songbird native to the region of Indri, the refreshed packaging reflects the whisky's premium ethos with a more modern, sophisticated design. It pays homage to the Whistler bird through intricate detailing and bold colour palettes that echo the bird's natural beauty, standing out on shelves while telling a story of heritage and harmony.

The new Whistler expression offers a more layered and complex drinking experiencecrafted for today's evolving palate, yet grounded in traditional whisky-making excellence.