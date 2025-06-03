Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R Systems International partners with Mavvrik

R Systems International partners with Mavvrik

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
To help enterprises move towards proactive financial governance for measuring accountability across AI, cloud, and hybrid environments

R Systems International and Mavvrik, a leader in AI cost governance, today announced a strategic partnership to help enterprises gain visibility and precise financial control over rapidly escalating AI, cloud, and hybrid infrastructure investments.

As enterprises fast-track AI initiatives, infrastructure costs are becoming more fragmented, unpredictable, and difficult to track and manage. Untracked usage, cost attribution gaps, shared services, and siloed billing data make it difficult to understand true cost drivers or measure returns on investment. The R SystemsMavvrik partnership helps organizations shift from reactive tracking to proactive financial governance for measuring accountability across AI, cloud, and hybrid environments.

The joint solution combines R Systems' Dexterity Assessment Framework with Mavvrik's real-time cost intelligence platform to deliver actionable insights and measurable control.

Key Solution Benefits: Real-Time Financial Visibility: Unified dashboards that track and attribute AI, cloud, and hybrid infrastructure costs by product, service, or business unit. Proactive Cost Governance: Automated policy enforcement, GPU chargebacks, and budget controls to manage spend and prevent overruns. Faster, Informed Decisions: Actionable insights to support pricing, forecasting, and investment strategies across dynamic IT environments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

