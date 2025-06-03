Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro wins multi-year deal with Entrust

Wipro wins multi-year deal with Entrust

Image
Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Wipro has won a multiyear deal with Entrust, a global leader in identity-centric security solutions, where Wipro will provide strategic resources, scale, and agility to help Entrust accelerate its growth.

Wipro will utilize cutting-edge industry practices to assist Entrust in product development, infrastructure, and application modernization. Wipro will deploy Gen AI-powered solutions to redefine self-service, resulting in improved user experiences, swift query resolution, and reduced support response times. Additionally, the Wipro team will bolster application security by integrating advanced analytics to proactively identify vulnerabilities and offer actionable insights for intelligent software development. Ultimately, this collaboration will enable Entrust to enhance productivity, elevate employee satisfaction and security measures, and reduce costs through streamlined IT operations and reporting.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

R Systems International partners with Mavvrik

Larsen & Toubro wins orders for its water & effluent biz

Benchmarks stumble for third day; Nifty ends below 24,550 mark

Piccadily Agro Industries relaunches Whistler Barrel Aged Blended Malt Whisky

Aptus Value Housing Finance India allots 9,374 equity shares under ESOS

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story