Sonata Software plans to set up delivery centre in Poland

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Sonata Software announced its plan to set up a delivery centre in Krak, Poland. The nearshore centre will support the growing demands for business transformation, modernisation and cost optimisation initiatives, from global clients in Europe. The move is part of its strategic expansion plans in key markets.

Poland, with its rich tech talent pool, favorable economic environment, and best-in-class IT infrastructure, emerges as an ideal location for international companies seeking reliable and highly specialized software houses. Sonata Software plans to make significant investment in the delivery centre in Poland with an aim to advance its regional capabilities, to offer enhanced value to its clients by enabling close-to-client service delivery, and to penetrate the European market effectively

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

