Stock Alert: Force Motors, Biocon, Adani Wilmar, JSW Energy, GE Vernova, ONGC,

Force Motors total sales jumped 46.28% to 3,600 units in February 2025 as compared with 2461 units sold in February 2024.

Biocons subsidiary, Biocon Pharma, has received final approvals for its two ANDAs - Lenalidomide capsules and Dasatinib tablets - from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA). Meanwhile, Biocon Pharma also received tentative approval for its ANDA for Rivaroxaban tablets, which are used in the treatment of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.

Adani Wilmar has signed a definitive agreement to acquire GD Foods Manufacturing (India), the owner of the 'Tops' brand. The acquisition will be executed in multiple tranches, with 80% of the shares to be acquired in the first tranche and the remaining 20% to be acquired over the next three years.

GE Vernova T&D India has received three orders worth Rs 500 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India for the supply and installation of transformers and reactors under bulk procurement.

Power Grid Corporation of India has been declared the successful bidder for three projects to establish an inter-state transmission system under build own operate and transfer (BOOT) basis. The three projects include the transmission system for the evacuation of power from the Rajasthan REZ Ph-V complex, augmentation of transformation capacity at Banaskantha (Raghanesda) PS (GIS), and the transmission system for the integration of Kurnool-IV REZ - Phase-I (for 4.5 GW).

Walchandnagar Industries announced the acquisition of 60.3% stake in AiCitta Intelligent Technology, a company engaged in R&D and the manufacture of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs).

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)s subsidiary, ONGC Green has acquired a 100% stake in PTC Energy for Rs 925 crore. PYC Energy is enegaged in the renewable energy business and has an aggregate operational wind generation capacity of 288.80 MW. Further, PTC Energy operates 157 wind turbine generators (WTGs) across all its farm winds.

JSW Energy said that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of KSK Mahanadi Power Company.

