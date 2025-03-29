NSE SME Active Infrastructures slides on listing day

Shares of Active Infrastructures were trading at Rs 175.60 on the NSE, a discount of 2.98% compared with the issue price of Rs 181.

The scrip was listed at 181, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock settled lower by 2.98% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 181.40 and a low of Rs 171.95. About 4.24 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Active Infrastructures' IPO was subscribed 1.05 times. The issue opened for bidding on 21 March 2025 and it closed on 25 March 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 178 to Rs 181 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 43,00,200 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 71.36% from 99.99% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet funding working capital requirements of the company, repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company and margin money for obtaining bank guarantees, capital expenditure towards the purchase of construction equipment and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the Active Infrastructures on 20 March 2025, raised Rs 4.43 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 2.44 lakh shares at Rs 181 per share to 2 anchor investors.

Active Infrastructures primarily operates in two key segments: infrastructure and the construction of commercial projects. In the Infrastructure segment, the focus is on the construction of roads (including bridges), flyovers, water supply systems, irrigation projects and other related infrastructure activities. The company operates on a pan-India scale. The company had a total of 53 employees and an additional 150-160 contractual employees across various sites.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 33.67 crore and net profit of Rs 5.55 crore for the period ended 30 September 2024.

