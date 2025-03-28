Rupee gains

At 85.7100 per Dollar

Rupee closed higher at 85.7100 per Dollar on Friday (28 March 2025), versus its previous close of 85.9875 per Dollar.

The market will remain shut for trading on Monday (31 March 2025) on account of holiday for Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid) and on Tuesday (01 April 2025) on account of Annual Bank closing. The market will resume trading on 2nd april 2025 (Wednesday).

