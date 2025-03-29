Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green commissions 37.5 MW solar power project in Gujarat

Adani Green commissions 37.5 MW solar power project in Gujarat

Image
Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Seven, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of Adani Green Energy (AGEL), has successfully operationalized a 37.5 MW solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat.

With the addition of this new facility, AGEL's total operational renewable energy capacity has now surged to 13,737.8 MW, further strengthening its position as a key player in Indias clean energy sector.

The decision to bring the plant online was made at 8:19 a.m. on 29 March 2025, following the necessary clearances.

Adani Green Energy is Indias largest and one of the leading renewable energy companies in the world enabling the clean energy transition. It develops, owns, and operates utility scale grid-connected solar, wind, hybrid and hydro pumped storage renewable power plants. The company has set a target of achieving 50 GW by 2030 aligned to Indias decarbonization goals.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 92.2% to Rs 492 crore on a 3.1% increase in net sales to Rs 2,286 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The counter shed 1.10% to Rs 949.05 on Friday, 28 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Enterprise receives ratings action from ICRA

Fitch affirms issuer default rating of Bank of Baroda and its subsidiary

Board of SPML Infra approves foray into battery energy storage system sector

SPML Infra board approves conversion of warrants

Board of Minda Corporation approves issuance of warrants to Minda Capital

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story