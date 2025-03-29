Adani Green commissions 37.5 MW solar power project in Gujarat

Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Seven, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of Adani Green Energy (AGEL), has successfully operationalized a 37.5 MW solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat.

With the addition of this new facility, AGEL's total operational renewable energy capacity has now surged to 13,737.8 MW, further strengthening its position as a key player in Indias clean energy sector.

The decision to bring the plant online was made at 8:19 a.m. on 29 March 2025, following the necessary clearances.

Adani Green Energy is Indias largest and one of the leading renewable energy companies in the world enabling the clean energy transition. It develops, owns, and operates utility scale grid-connected solar, wind, hybrid and hydro pumped storage renewable power plants. The company has set a target of achieving 50 GW by 2030 aligned to Indias decarbonization goals.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 92.2% to Rs 492 crore on a 3.1% increase in net sales to Rs 2,286 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The counter shed 1.10% to Rs 949.05 on Friday, 28 March 2025.

