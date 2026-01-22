Cement production likely to increase sevenfold to around 2100 million tonnes in 2070, says NITY Aayog

NITI Aayog has stated in a latest report that India's cement production is likely to increase sevenfold to ~2100 million tonnes in 2070, from the level of 391 million tonnes in 2023. Under the decarbonisation strategy, the cement sector must reduce its carbon intensity from 0.63 tCO₂e per tonne of cement to approximately 0.09-0.13 tCO₂e per tonne by 2070. The report proposes to prioritize the use of refuse-derived fuels, clinker substitution, scaling up of Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) and effective implementation of Carbon Credit Trading Scheme to enable deep decarbonisation in this sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News