Cement production likely to increase sevenfold to around 2100 million tonnes in 2070, says NITY Aayog

Jan 22 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
NITI Aayog has stated in a latest report that India's cement production is likely to increase sevenfold to ~2100 million tonnes in 2070, from the level of 391 million tonnes in 2023. Under the decarbonisation strategy, the cement sector must reduce its carbon intensity from 0.63 tCO₂e per tonne of cement to approximately 0.09-0.13 tCO₂e per tonne by 2070. The report proposes to prioritize the use of refuse-derived fuels, clinker substitution, scaling up of Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) and effective implementation of Carbon Credit Trading Scheme to enable deep decarbonisation in this sector.

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

