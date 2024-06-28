NSE SME Divine Power Energy's IPO ends with 369 times subscription

The offer received bids for 166.90 crore shares as against 45.22 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Divine Power Energy received bids for 1,66,90,02,000 shares as against 45,22,222 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 369.06 times.

The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category put in bids for 1,07,43,45,000 shares. The Non Institutional Investors (NIIs) category put in bids for 42,93,21,000 shares. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category put in bids for 16,53,36,000 shares.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 June 2024 and it closed on 27 June 2024. The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 36 to 40 per equity share. The equity shares will list on NSE's SME platform. The IPO comprised fresh issue of 45,22,222 equity shares.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds to meet the working capital requirements of the company and for general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the IPO, Divine Power Energy on 24 June 2024, raised Rs 6.48 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 16.20 lakh shares at Rs 40 per share to 5 anchor investor.

Divine Power Energy is a manufacturer of insulated wires and strips for power distribution and transformers. They make winding wires and strips from bare copper and aluminum conductors by insulating them with materials like fiberglass, paper and cotton. Their clients include major power distribution companies in India. The company has 40 permanent employees and hires additional contract workers depending on business needs.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 222.08 crore and net profit of Rs 6.40 crore for the period as on 31 March 2024.

