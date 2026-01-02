NSE SME E to E Transportation Infrastructure races ahead on listing day

E to E Transportation Infrastructure was trading at Rs 325 on the NSE, a 86.78% premium to the issue price of Rs 174.

The stock listed at Rs 330.60, a 90% premium to the IPO price, and is currently down 1.69% over the listing price. It touched a high of Rs 347.10 and a low of Rs 330.60, with 27.78 lakh shares traded on the exchange.

E to E Transportation Infrastructure's IPO was subscribed 490.56 times. The issue opened for bidding on 26 December 2025 and it closed on 30 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 164 to Rs 174 per equity share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 48,40,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 32.51% from 45.19% pre-IPO. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to fund working capital requirement of the company and for general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, E to E Transportation Infrastructure on 24 December 2025, raised Rs 23.97 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 13.77 lakh shares at Rs 174 per share to 15 anchor investors. E to E Transportation Infrastructure provides end-to-end engineering and system integration solutions for the railway sector. Its services include signaling and telecommunications, overhead electrification, track projects, private sidings, and research and design through its EDRC. The company has executed projects for Indian Railways, metro systems, private sidings, and industrial clients, including CBTC signaling for Hyderabad and Nagpur Metro, electronic interlocking upgrades for HosurSalem, and platform screen doors for Mumbai and Chennai Metro. It delivers integrated, reliable, and innovative rail infrastructure solutions across India and select international markets. As of 30 November 2025, the company had a total of 353 employees.