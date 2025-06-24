Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Eppeltone Engineers powers up the street with a sparkling debut

NSE SME Eppeltone Engineers powers up the street with a sparkling debut

Image
Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of Eppeltone Engineers were trading at Rs 255.35 on the NSE, a premium of 99.49% compared with the issue price of Rs 128.

The scrip was listed at Rs 243.20, a premium of 90% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 255.35 and a low of Rs 243.20. About 12.05 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Eppeltone Engineers' IPO was subscribed 275.66 times. The issue opened for bidding on 17 June 2025 and it closed on 19 June 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 125 to Rs 128 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 34,34,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 61.51% from 83.69% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for working capital requirements, funding capital expenditure for the installation of additional machinery at its factory, issue-related expenses and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the Eppeltone Engineers on 16 June 2025, raised Rs 12.51 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 9.78 lakh shares at Rs 128 per share to 6 anchor investors.

Eppeltone Engineers is engaged in the manufacturing of electronic energy meters and various power conditioning devices such as high-grade chargers, UPS systems, and more. The company caters to a wide range of consumers, including institutions, industries, and electricity distribution utilities. The company began its operations in the year 1977 and now operates manufacturing plants focused on producing high-quality and high-performance products. As of 31 March 2025, the company had 164 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 124.34 crore and net profit of Rs 11.23 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of Astec LifeSciences approves rights issue of Rs 250 cr

Metro Brands inks exclusive long-term distribution agreement with British brand 'Clarks'

HCC MD & CEO Jaspreet Bhullar resigns

Volumes spurt at NTPC Ltd counter

NSE Indices launches two new constant maturity indices

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story