NSE SME Eppeltone Engineers powers up the street with a sparkling debut

Shares of Eppeltone Engineers were trading at Rs 255.35 on the NSE, a premium of 99.49% compared with the issue price of Rs 128.

The scrip was listed at Rs 243.20, a premium of 90% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 255.35 and a low of Rs 243.20. About 12.05 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Eppeltone Engineers' IPO was subscribed 275.66 times. The issue opened for bidding on 17 June 2025 and it closed on 19 June 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 125 to Rs 128 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 34,34,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 61.51% from 83.69% pre-issue. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for working capital requirements, funding capital expenditure for the installation of additional machinery at its factory, issue-related expenses and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the Eppeltone Engineers on 16 June 2025, raised Rs 12.51 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 9.78 lakh shares at Rs 128 per share to 6 anchor investors. Eppeltone Engineers is engaged in the manufacturing of electronic energy meters and various power conditioning devices such as high-grade chargers, UPS systems, and more. The company caters to a wide range of consumers, including institutions, industries, and electricity distribution utilities. The company began its operations in the year 1977 and now operates manufacturing plants focused on producing high-quality and high-performance products. As of 31 March 2025, the company had 164 employees.