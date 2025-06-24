Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at NTPC Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at NTPC Ltd counter


Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
NTPC Ltd registered volume of 933.81 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 51.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.21 lakh shares

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd, JM Financial Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 June 2025.

NTPC Ltd registered volume of 933.81 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 51.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.21 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.44% to Rs.325.55. Volumes stood at 3.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd registered volume of 28983 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1883 shares. The stock rose 4.41% to Rs.901.75. Volumes stood at 1549 shares in the last session.

Swan Energy Ltd clocked volume of 8.43 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 92341 shares. The stock gained 7.08% to Rs.457.00. Volumes stood at 94873 shares in the last session.

Usha Martin Ltd witnessed volume of 1.15 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21378 shares. The stock increased 7.13% to Rs.332.20. Volumes stood at 17455 shares in the last session.

JM Financial Ltd witnessed volume of 11.59 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.38 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.19% to Rs.153.55. Volumes stood at 2.09 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

