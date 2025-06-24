Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Astec LifeSciences approves rights issue of Rs 250 cr

Board of Astec LifeSciences approves rights issue of Rs 250 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
At meeting held on 24 June 2025

The Board of Astec LifeSciences at its meeting held on 24 June 2025 has approved the issue of fully paid-up equity shares of the company of face value of Rs. 10/- each for an amount not exceeding Rs. 250 crore by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the company.

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

