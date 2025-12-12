Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
TV Vision Ltd, Omax Autos Ltd, Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd and Rollatainers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 December 2025.

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 95.16 at 11:55 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1538 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1160 shares in the past one month.

TV Vision Ltd spiked 19.91% to Rs 7.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7346 shares in the past one month.

Omax Autos Ltd soared 15.32% to Rs 107.69. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32139 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3565 shares in the past one month.

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd rose 14.90% to Rs 41.79. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16032 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5821 shares in the past one month.

Rollatainers Ltd spurt 13.60% to Rs 1.42. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 73575 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63119 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

