Shilpa Medicare receives initial authorization from Europe for Rotigotine Transdermal Patch

Shilpa Medicare has received the Initial Authorization from Europe, recommending the grant of the final Marketing Authorization for Shilpa Medicare's prescription product, Rotigotine 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 8 mg/24 h transdermal patch.
This application, submitted as a generic application via Decentralized Procedure in Europe and is a generic version of the innovator product Neupro. Shilpa's product is pharmaceutical and bioequivalent version of the reference product Neupro. Shilpa's Rotigotine patches are indicated for treatment of Restless Legs Syndrome and Parkinson's disease.
The total addressable European market for Rotigotine is estimated at ~USD 222 million. Shilpa has on boarded a strategic commercialization partner in Europe, with a targeted launch in FY27.
This authorization represents a significant milestone for the Company, being Shilpa Medicare's First transdermal patch dosage form to receive marketing authorization in the European region.
This approval has come from the Company's finished dosage form manufacturing facility, Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Unit VI, located at Dobbaspet, Bengaluru, Karnataka. This is the first approval of a prescription transdermal dosage Form in the European markets from this facility. The facility is involved in manufacturing, packaging, labelling and testing of specialized finished dosage forms as oral dispersible/dissolving Films and Transdermal Patches.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app