NSE SME HP Telecom India rises on debut

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Shares of HP Telecom India were trading at Rs 112 on the NSE, a premium of 3.7% compared with the issue price of Rs 108.

The scrip was listed at 115.05, a premium of 6.53% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently down 2.65% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 118 and a low of Rs 111.05. About 3.85 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

HP Telecom India's IPO was subscribed 1.86 times. The issue opened for bidding on 20 February 2025, and it closed on 24 February 2025. The price of the IPO was set at Rs 108 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 31,69,200 shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 73.40% from 99.99% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net fresh issue proceeds for funding the working capital requirements of the company and for general corporate purposes.

HP Telecom India started as a mobile phone and accessory distributor, expanded to Sony products and home appliances in 2014-15, and now holds exclusive distribution rights for Apple products in several Indian states, offering a wide range of Apple devices to a tech-focused consumer base. As of 30 September 2024, the company had 7 permanent staff members and 84 contractual employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 581.23 crore and net profit of Rs 5.23 crore for the period as on 30 September 2024.

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

