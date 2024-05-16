Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME IPO of HOAC Foods India subscribed 46.46 times

NSE SME IPO of HOAC Foods India subscribed 46.46 times

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The offer received bids for 5.36 crore shares as against 11.55 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of HOAC Foods India received bids for 5,36,64,000 shares as against 11,55,000 shares on offer, as per NSE data as of 17:00 hours on Thursday, (16 May 2024). The issue was subscribed 46.46 times.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The issue opened for bidding on Thursday, (16 May 2024) and it will close on Tuesday, (21 May 2024). The price of the IPO is fixed at Rs 48 per share. The minimum order quantity is 3,000 equity shares.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of 11,55,000 shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding will dilute to 69.95% from 99.99% pre-IPO.

About 93,000 equity shares will be reserved for subscription by market maker to the issue. The net issue comprises of 10,62,000 equity shares. The issue and the net issue will constitute 30.05% and 27.63% respectively of the post offer paid up equity share capital of the company.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding the working capital requirements of the company and for general corporate purposes.

HOAC Foods India are engaged in the manufacturing of flour (chakki atta), herbs & spices, unpolished pulses, grains, and yellow mustard oil in its product range and markets & sell it in and around Delhi-NCR under the brand name HARIOM through its exclusive brand outlets. The companys extensive franchisee network comprised of 4 company-owned outlets and 6 franchisee-owned outlets, totalling 10 exclusive brand outlets which sells and markets only its brands products, complemented by its sales and marketing team comprising of 12 employees, as of 31 December 2023.

The company also sell tea masala and other grocery products like mustard oil, sambhar masala, channa masala, chaat masala and various other grains and rice exclusively through its brand retail outlets and D2C mobile application and website. The company has a manufacturing facility in Gurugram. As of 31 December 2023, the company employs 50 people in various departments.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 11.48 crore and net profit of Rs 0.74 crore for the period as on 31 December 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

NSE SME IPO of Wise Travel India subscribed 2.79 times

NSE SME IPO of Energy-Mission Machineries (India) subscribed 4.64 times

NSE SME IPO Of Kalahridhaan Trendz subscribed 1.07 times

NSE SME IPO Thaai Casting subscribed 2.08 times

NSE SME IPO Esconet Technologies subscribed 6.11 times

Board of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals approves change in registered office

Nifty vaults past 22,400 as market stages dramatic rebound

Pound Stalls After Recovering To Fresh Monthly High

Board of Vedanta approves investment in Vedanta Copper International VCI Company

Board of Vedanta approves fund raising up to Rs 8,500 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story