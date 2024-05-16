Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound Stalls After Recovering To Fresh Monthly High

Pound Stalls After Recovering To Fresh Monthly High

May 16 2024
UK pound lost momentum against the dollar on Thursday but continues to hold over a one-month high. GBPUSD pulled back slightly after accentuating gains during the week to its best level since second week of April. Currently, the pair is quoting at $1.2674, down 0.07% on the day as dollar recovered from a steep slide. The dollar index, that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies mildly rebounded after a decline below 104 mark yesterday and is now trading at 104.26, up 0.05% on the day. Going forward, the pound will be guided by the US Dollar that would take cues from Fed policymakers commentary on the interest rate guidance.

May 16 2024

