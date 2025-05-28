Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at discount

Nifty May futures trade at discount

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 24,747.70, a discount of 4.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,752.45 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 73.75 points or 0.30% to 24,752.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 2.79% to 18.02.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Sanjivani Paranteral consolidated net profit rises 73.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Jaysynth Orgochem consolidated net profit declines 9.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Polymechplast Machines consolidated net profit declines 61.54% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story