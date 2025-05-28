Nifty May futures trade at discount

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 24,747.70, a discount of 4.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,752.45 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 73.75 points or 0.30% to 24,752.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 2.79% to 18.02.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

