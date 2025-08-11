Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Parth Electricals & Engineering sparks gain on market debut

NSE SME Parth Electricals & Engineering sparks gain on market debut

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Shares of Parth Electricals & Engineering was trading at Rs 182.70 on the NSE, a premium of 7.47% compared with the issue price of Rs 170.

The scrip was listed at Rs 174, a premium of 2.35% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 182.70 and a low of Rs 169. About 11.66 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Parth Electricals & Engineering's IPO was subscribed 22.20 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 August 2025 and it closed on 6 August 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 160 to 170 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 29,24,800 shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for establishing GIS manufacturing facility in Gujarat, establishing manufacturing facility in Odisha, repayment of short term borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Parth Electricals & Engineering on 1 August 2025, raised Rs 13.80 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.12 lakh shares at Rs 170 per share to 5 anchor investor.

Parth Electricals & Engineering is a service-oriented firm that has evolved into a specialized manufacturer of electrical equipment. The company manufactures a range of products including Medium Voltage (MV) switchgear panels, Vacuum Circuit Breaker (VCB) panels, Earth Link Boxes, Control and Relay Panels (CRP), and Compact Substations (CSS).

In addition to manufacturing, it provides end-to-end solutions for the installation, testing, commissioning, and turnkey execution of Air Insulated Substations (AIS) and Gas Insulated Substations (GIS) up to 220kV. The company also undertakes High Voltage (HV) and Extra High Voltage (EHV) cable laying projects, delivering comprehensive services across the power infrastructure segment. As of 31 March 2025, the company had 244 employees in various department.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 174.67 crore and net profit of Rs 10.11 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

