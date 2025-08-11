NSE SME Jyoti Global Plast cracks under first-day pressure

Shares of Jyoti Global Plast was trading at Rs 62.70 on the NSE, a discount of 5% compared with the issue price of Rs 66.

The scrip was listed at Rs 65.90, a discount of 0.15% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 4.86% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 65.90 and a low of Rs 62.60. About 8.74 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Jyoti Global Plast's IPO was subscribed 7.93 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 August 2025 and it closed on 6 August 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 62 to 66 per share.

The IPO comprised 53,70,000 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 43,20,000 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 10,50,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for part finance the cost of establishing new manufacturing facility to expand its production capabilities at Plot No. D-61/2, MIDC, Mahad, District Raigad Maharashtra, India (Proposed new facility), funding capital expenditure requirements of the company towards set up of solar power plant, repayment or pre-payment, in part or full, of certain borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Jyoti Global Plast on 1 August 2025, raised Rs 10.05 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 15.24 lakh shares at Rs 66 per share to 7 anchor investors.

Jyoti Global Plast is engaged in the business of plastic and FRP (Fiber-Reinforced Polymer) molding, providing custom solutions based on client-specific requirements for polymer-based products (HDPE-PP grade) such as drums, carboys, jerrycans, barrels, pail buckets, toys, automobile parts, and FRP-based products such as drone components and connectors. Its products are used in industries including pharmaceutical, chemical, food and beverage, lube and industrial oil, adhesives, childcare, automotive, defence, and aerospace. The company had 47 employees on its payroll and additional 62 contract workers in various departments. The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 93.48 crore and net profit of Rs 6.08 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.