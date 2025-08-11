PVR Inox Ltd up for third straight session

PVR Inox Ltd is quoting at Rs 1082.85, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.59% in last one year as compared to a 0.48% slide in NIFTY and a 20.33% slide in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Inox Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1082.85, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 24462.85. The Sensex is at 80168.87, up 0.39%. PVR Inox Ltd has gained around 10.35% in last one month.