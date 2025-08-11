Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Aaradhya Disposal Industries holds its ground on market debut

NSE SME Aaradhya Disposal Industries holds its ground on market debut

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 12:54 PM IST
Shares of Aaradhya Disposal Industries was trading at Rs 116.55 on the NSE, a premium of 0.47% compared with the issue price of Rs 116.

The scrip was listed at Rs 111, a discount of 4.31% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 116.55 and a low of Rs 110.45. About 19.73 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Aaradhya Disposal Industries' IPO was subscribed 1.39 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 August 2025 and it closed on 6 August 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 110 to Rs 116 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 38,88,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 70.58% from 97.36% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for working capital requirement, to fund the expansion plan of the company i.e. capital expenditure towards purchase of plant and machinery and civil work, prepayment of term loans to banks and general corporate purpose.

Aaradhya Disposal is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality paper products serving a diverse range of industries both domestically and internationally. With over a decade of expertise, the company offers an extensive selection of paper-based solutions, including paper cup blanks with PE, PLA, and barrier coatings. Their product portfolio also features a variety of food-grade papers such as greaseproof paper, greaseproof 4K paper, greaseproof slip-easy paper, wet strength greaseproof, oil and grease resistant (OGR) paper, vegetable parchment paper, and titanium dioxide (TDL) poster paper. As of 30 June 2025, the company had 33 permanent employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 113.69 crore and net profit of Rs 10.27 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

