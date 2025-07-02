NSE SME Rama Telecom's signal fades fast on debut

Shares of Rama Telecom was trading at Rs 68.40 on the NSE, a premium of 0.59% compared with the issue price of Rs 68.

The scrip was listed at Rs 72, a premium of 5.88% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 75 and a low of Rs 68.40. About 7.42 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Rama Telecom's IPO was subscribed 1.57 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 June 2025 and it closed on 27 June 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 65 to 68 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 36,96,000 shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital expenses, to meet capital expenditure, to meet the offer related expenses and for general corporate purpose. Rama Telecom offers customised end-to-end networking solutions in the telecom and datacom space. The company specialises in optical fibre laying and infrastructure development, catering to clients such as Indian Railways, Airtel, IOCL, and the Airports Authority of India. Rama Telecom focuses on delivering seamless and sustainable networking solutions, maintaining a strong emphasis on quality and professional execution. Its core services include Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD), Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) laying and blowing, and other telecom infrastructure-related projects. As of 31 March 2025, the company had a total of 40 employees.