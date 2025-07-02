Keystone Realtors secures redevelopment project in Andheri, Mumbai

With estimated gross development value of Rs 3,000 cr
Keystone Realtors (Rustomjee Group) has been selected by 8 housing societies as the developer for the large-scale cluster redevelopment project in the highly sought after residential neighbourhood of Andheri West, Mumbai.
The Development Agreement (DA) has already been executed with 5 societies, while LOIs have been received from the remaining 3 societies, with DA execution expected over the next few days.
The project involves the redevelopment of a cluster of private housing societies located in the heart of Andheri's vibrant residential hub, with a cumulative plot area of approximately 4.75 Acres (19,229 square meters), encompassing 548 existing members. The proposed redevelopment is expected to unlock a saleable area of approximately 10.6 lakh square feet and generate a Gross Development Value (GDV) of ~Rs. 3,000 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app