Nifty slides below 25,500 level; PSU bank shares decline

The headline equity indices traded with moderate losses in mid-morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,500 level after hitting the days high of 25,608.10 in early trade. PSU bank shares witnessed profit booking after advancing in the past six consecutive trading sessions.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 144.86 points or 0.17% to 83,552.43. The Nifty 50 index lost 48.60 points or 0.19% to 25,493.10.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.16% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.30%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE 1,558 shares rose and 2,166 shares fell. A total of 189 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of CRIZAC received bids for 21,19,384 shares as against 2,58,36,909 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Wednesday (2 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.08 times. The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (2 July 2025) and it will close on Friday (04 July 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 233 and 245 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 61 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU Bank index declined 0.71% to 7,202.20. The index rallied 6.05% in the past six consecutive trading sessions.

Bank of Maharashtra (down 1.54%), Central Bank of India (down 1.51%), Bank of Baroda (down 1.45%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 1.05%), Canara Bank (down 1.02%), UCO Bank (down 0.7%), Bank of India (down 0.51%), State Bank of India (down 0.34%), Punjab National Bank (down 0.31%) and Indian Bank (down 0.1%) declined. Stock in Spotlight: Rites jumped 5.93% after the company announced that it has secured two orders, one from an international entity and another through a domestic joint venture. Afcons Infrastructure declined 1.49%. The company said that it has received a letter of commitment (LoC) from Reliance Industries (RIL) for undertaking civil and structural erection work at RILs facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Global Markets: Most Asian stocks declined on Wednesday as investors evaluated recent comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Powell stated on Tuesday that the central bank would have already cut interest rates if not for U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies. In Singapore, stocks touched a record high on Wednesday morning, supported by local market strength despite broader global uncertainty. Overnight in the United States, major indices ended the session with mixed results. The S&P 500 dipped 0.11% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.82%. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.91%, reflecting some rotation into blue-chip stocks.

Investor sentiment remained cautious ahead of the July 9 tariff deadline, when reciprocal tariffs are scheduled to be reimposed unless a resolution is reached. Tesla shares dropped 5.3% after President Trump criticized CEO Elon Musk, claiming he has benefited disproportionately from government subsidies. Trump also called for a review of Teslas federal support. The tension follows Musks public criticism of a large tax and spending bill, which narrowly passed in the Senate on Tuesday. The bill is expected to add approximately 3.3 trillion dollars to the national debt. It now moves to the House of Representatives for further consideration, with President Trump aiming to sign it into law by the July 4 holiday.