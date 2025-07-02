TRATON Group selects LTTS as a strategic engineering partner

L&T Technology Services announced that it has been chosen by the TRATON GROUP, one of the world's leading manufacturers of commercial vehicles, as a strategic engineering partner. This collaboration in LTTS' Mobility segment will support TRATON's roadmap to build a unified, future-ready product development platform that delivers scale, speed, and sustainable mobility solutions worldwide.

TRATON is reshaping its global R&D ecosystem to unlock cross-brand synergies while expanding the share of battery-electric vehicles in line with its 2029 profitability and sustainability targets. LTTS' selection will see the company provide engineering support, from mechanical and software engineering to digital systems integration - across key development hubs in Sweden, Germany, the United States, Poland, and India.