Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TRATON Group selects LTTS as a strategic engineering partner

TRATON Group selects LTTS as a strategic engineering partner

Image
Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
L&T Technology Services announced that it has been chosen by the TRATON GROUP, one of the world's leading manufacturers of commercial vehicles, as a strategic engineering partner. This collaboration in LTTS' Mobility segment will support TRATON's roadmap to build a unified, future-ready product development platform that delivers scale, speed, and sustainable mobility solutions worldwide.

TRATON is reshaping its global R&D ecosystem to unlock cross-brand synergies while expanding the share of battery-electric vehicles in line with its 2029 profitability and sustainability targets. LTTS' selection will see the company provide engineering support, from mechanical and software engineering to digital systems integration - across key development hubs in Sweden, Germany, the United States, Poland, and India.

The collaboration positions LTTS to deepen existing workstreams and pursue new programs across TRATON's brands, spanning software-defined vehicle architectures, electrified powertrains, autonomous & ADAS feature development, and advanced digital engineering toolchains. These capabilities align with LTTS' Mobility charter, leveraging its expertise in engineering intelligent and sustainable solutions to create safer, smarter, and more personalized mobility experiences for a global clientele.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty slides below 25,500 level; PSU bank shares decline

Indices trade near flat line; realty shares extent losses for 5th day

Dreamfolks drops after terminating programs of Axis Bank, ICICI Bank

NSE SME Suntech Infra Solutions impresses on listing day

South Indian Bank Q1 gross advances grow 8% YoY

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story