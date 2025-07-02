Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC iron ore production jumps 6% YoY in Jun'25

NMDC iron ore production jumps 6% YoY in Jun'25

Image
Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NMDC has reported a 5.93% rise in iron ore production in June 2025 to 3.57 million tonnes (MT), compared to 3.37 MT recorded in the same month of the previous year.

While the company's iron ore sales declined 4.02% to 3.58 MT in June 2025, compared to 3.73 MT posted in June 2024.

Iron ore production in the Chhattisgarh division jumped 3.17% YoY to 2.28 MT in June 2025, while sales declined by 12.69% to 2.34 MT, compared to 2.68 MT in June 2024.

On the other hand, the Karnataka division saw an 11.21% YoY increase in production, reaching 1.29 MT in June 2025. Sales rose by 18.1% to 1.24 MT in June 2025, compared to 1.05 MT in June 2024.

NMDC is engaged in exploration and production of iron ore along with diamond production and sale of sponge iron and generation and sale of wind power.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 4.6% to Rs 1,477.68 crore on a 7.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,004.59 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of NMDC fell 1.01% to Rs 67.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI appoints Kesavan Ramachandran as new Executive Director

Keystone Realtors secures redevelopment project in Andheri, Mumbai

TRATON Group selects LTTS as a strategic engineering partner

Nifty slides below 25,500 level; PSU bank shares decline

Indices trade near flat line; realty shares extent losses for 5th day

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story