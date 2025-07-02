NMDC iron ore production jumps 6% YoY in Jun'25

NMDC has reported a 5.93% rise in iron ore production in June 2025 to 3.57 million tonnes (MT), compared to 3.37 MT recorded in the same month of the previous year.

While the company's iron ore sales declined 4.02% to 3.58 MT in June 2025, compared to 3.73 MT posted in June 2024.

Iron ore production in the Chhattisgarh division jumped 3.17% YoY to 2.28 MT in June 2025, while sales declined by 12.69% to 2.34 MT, compared to 2.68 MT in June 2024.

On the other hand, the Karnataka division saw an 11.21% YoY increase in production, reaching 1.29 MT in June 2025. Sales rose by 18.1% to 1.24 MT in June 2025, compared to 1.05 MT in June 2024.