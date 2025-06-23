NSE SME Samay Project Services assembles a steady market entry

Shares of Samay Project Services were trading at Rs 36.40 on the NSE, a premium of 7.06% compared with the issue price of Rs 34.

The scrip was listed at Rs 36, a premium of 5.88% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently up 1.11% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 37.50 and a low of Rs 36. About 12.80 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Samay Project Services' was subscribed 27.02 times. The issue opened for bidding on 16 June 2025 and it closed on 18 June 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 32 to 34 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 43,20,000 shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 63.19% from 96.29% pre-IPO. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding working capital requirements of company and for general corporate purpose. Ahead of the IPO, Samay Project Services on 13 June 2025, raised Rs 28.80 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 12 lakh shares at Rs 24 per share to 3 anchor investor. Samay Project Services is primarily engaged in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, with a focus on the design, engineering, supply, fabrication, erection, and commissioning of balance of plant (BOP) systems across various industries. The company undertakes EPC projects involving piping systems, tanks and vessels, fabricated structures, and fire protection and detection systems, including firefighting systems (FFS). As of 31 March 2025, the company had 51 employees.