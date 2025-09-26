NSE SME Siddhi Cotspin threads a weak debut

Shares of Siddhi Cotspin was trading at Rs 82.10 on the NSE, a discount of 24% compared with the issue price of Rs 108.

The scrip was listed at Rs 86.40, a discount of 20% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 86.40 and a low of Rs 82.10. About 50,000 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Siddhi Cotspin's IPO was subscribed 3.83 times. The issue opened for bidding on 19 September 2025 and it close on 23 September 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 102 to 108 per share. The equity shares will list on NSEs SME platform.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 49,44,000 shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 15,24,000 shares by existing shareholders. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 65.56% from 85.57% pre-IPO. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure requirement, repayment or prepayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings and for general corporate purposes. Siddhi Cotspin is engaged in manufacturing and sale of cotton yarns, including a diverse range of value-added and specialty yarns. Its product portfolio includes compact carded and combed hosiery yarns, compact weaving yarns, carded and combed yarns, eli yarns (KW & CW), slub and siro slub yarns, lycra-core spun yarns (spandex), and TFO double yarns. The company supplies these products to textile manufacturers, garment exporters, and distributors. As of 31 March 2025, the company had 348 employees.