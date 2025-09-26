JD Cables bags Rs 10-cr order from MAA MANASA VYAPAAR for cable manufacturing

JD Cables has secured a domestic contract from MAA MANASA VYAPAAR worth Rs 9.80 crore for the manufacturing, testing, supply, and delivery of XLPE AB Cable covering a total length of 400 kilometres.
The order specifies XLPE AB Cable of 3CX70 sq mm + 1CX50 sq mm + 1CX16 sq mm, supplied in 500-meter drums.
The contract value is Rs 9.80 crore. The execution will involve monthly inspections and deliveries as per a mutually agreed verbal schedule.
The contract was awarded by a domestic entity, and there is no promoter, promoter group, or group company interest in the awarding party. The transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction.
The scrip was listed at Rs 160, a premium of 5.26% over the initial public offer (IPO) price.
JD Cables is engaged in the manufacturing of cables and conductors, including power cables, control cables, aerial bunched cables, single-core service wires, and conductors such as All Aluminium Conductor (AAC), All Aluminium Alloy Conductor (AAAC), and Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced (ACSR), which are used for the transmission and distribution of electricity. The company is an approved vendor for various State Electricity Boards. Its supply network spans multiple states, including Assam, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Manipur, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and West Bengal. As of the latest available data, the company had a total of 32 employees.
The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 250.53 crore and net profit of Rs 22.15 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025.
Shares of JD Cables fell 3.13% to Rs 152.95 on the BSE.
As of 26 September 2025, the companys market cap stood at Rs 344.92 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
