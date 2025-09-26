Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JD Cables bags Rs 10-cr order from MAA MANASA VYAPAAR for cable manufacturing

JD Cables bags Rs 10-cr order from MAA MANASA VYAPAAR for cable manufacturing

Image
Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JD Cables has secured a domestic contract from MAA MANASA VYAPAAR worth Rs 9.80 crore for the manufacturing, testing, supply, and delivery of XLPE AB Cable covering a total length of 400 kilometres.

The order specifies XLPE AB Cable of 3CX70 sq mm + 1CX50 sq mm + 1CX16 sq mm, supplied in 500-meter drums.

The contract value is Rs 9.80 crore. The execution will involve monthly inspections and deliveries as per a mutually agreed verbal schedule.

The contract was awarded by a domestic entity, and there is no promoter, promoter group, or group company interest in the awarding party. The transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction.

The scrip was listed at Rs 160, a premium of 5.26% over the initial public offer (IPO) price.

JD Cables is engaged in the manufacturing of cables and conductors, including power cables, control cables, aerial bunched cables, single-core service wires, and conductors such as All Aluminium Conductor (AAC), All Aluminium Alloy Conductor (AAAC), and Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced (ACSR), which are used for the transmission and distribution of electricity. The company is an approved vendor for various State Electricity Boards. Its supply network spans multiple states, including Assam, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Manipur, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and West Bengal. As of the latest available data, the company had a total of 32 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 250.53 crore and net profit of Rs 22.15 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025.

Shares of JD Cables fell 3.13% to Rs 152.95 on the BSE.

As of 26 September 2025, the companys market cap stood at Rs 344.92 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kothari Industrial hits the roof after signing MoU with Accademia IUAD, Italy

Hero MotoCorp appoints Madhuri Mehta as Chief Human Resources Officer

Heritage Foods wins Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research IPO ends with subscription of 22.06 times

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story