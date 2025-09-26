US declares 100% tariff On branded Pharma imports

US President Donald Trump has announced tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports of branded and patented pharmaceutical drugs, starting October 1, 2025. India's pharmaceuticals sector, one of the most dependent domestic industries on trade with America, could be significantly impacted by the move. Starting October 1st, 2025, we will be imposing a 100 per cent Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America, Trump noted on Truth Social.

