Lambodhara Textiles Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bharat Gears Ltd, Banaras Beads Ltd, RACL Geartech Ltd and Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 September 2025.

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd spiked 14.38% to Rs 148.7 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 36977 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6793 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Gears Ltd soared 14.03% to Rs 134.47. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39367 shares in the past one month. Banaras Beads Ltd surged 10.79% to Rs 133. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7664 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6348 shares in the past one month. RACL Geartech Ltd added 9.77% to Rs 1072. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 74487 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3400 shares in the past one month.