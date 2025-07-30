NSE SME TSC India boards the bourses with a soft climb

Shares of TSC India was trading at Rs 71.20 on the NSE, a premium of 1.71% compared with the issue price of Rs 70.

The scrip was listed at Rs 68, a discount of 2.86% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 4.71% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 71.30 and a low of Rs 64.60. About 15.38 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

TSC India's IPO was subscribed 68.27 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 July 2025 and it closed on 25 July 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 68 to Rs 70 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 36,98,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the TSC India on 22 July 2025, raised Rs 7.35 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 10.50 lakh shares at Rs 70 per share to 5 anchor investors. TSC India is a travel management company focused on serving the B2B and corporate sectors. The company specializes in providing comprehensive air ticketing services tailored to the needs of its business clients. TSC works closely with airlines and travel agents to deliver cost-effective and streamlined travel solutions. As of 31 March 2025, the company had a total of 72 employees.