Piramal Finance standalone net profit rises 152.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Piramal Finance rose 152.91% to Rs 92.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.79% to Rs 2134.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1644.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2134.101644.2665.4759.41143.28-10.4292.44-55.1092.4436.55

