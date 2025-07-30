Volumes spurt at New India Assurance Company Ltd counter

New India Assurance Company Ltd registered volume of 7.92 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 30.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25895 shares
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 July 2025.
New India Assurance Company Ltd registered volume of 7.92 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 30.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25895 shares. The stock rose 7.11% to Rs.186.10. Volumes stood at 26113 shares in the last session.
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd clocked volume of 5.79 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57546 shares. The stock gained 3.57% to Rs.420.50. Volumes stood at 11604 shares in the last session.
Craftsman Automation Ltd notched up volume of 13220 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2272 shares. The stock rose 5.28% to Rs.6,795.00. Volumes stood at 4280 shares in the last session.
Piramal Enterprises Ltd saw volume of 88353 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21356 shares. The stock increased 1.92% to Rs.1,319.55. Volumes stood at 14449 shares in the last session.
Blue Dart Express Ltd recorded volume of 1743 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 539 shares. The stock lost 2.23% to Rs.6,345.00. Volumes stood at 537 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app