Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at New India Assurance Company Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at New India Assurance Company Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

New India Assurance Company Ltd registered volume of 7.92 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 30.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25895 shares

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 July 2025.

New India Assurance Company Ltd registered volume of 7.92 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 30.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25895 shares. The stock rose 7.11% to Rs.186.10. Volumes stood at 26113 shares in the last session.

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd clocked volume of 5.79 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57546 shares. The stock gained 3.57% to Rs.420.50. Volumes stood at 11604 shares in the last session.

Craftsman Automation Ltd notched up volume of 13220 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2272 shares. The stock rose 5.28% to Rs.6,795.00. Volumes stood at 4280 shares in the last session.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd saw volume of 88353 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21356 shares. The stock increased 1.92% to Rs.1,319.55. Volumes stood at 14449 shares in the last session.

Blue Dart Express Ltd recorded volume of 1743 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 539 shares. The stock lost 2.23% to Rs.6,345.00. Volumes stood at 537 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GMR Airports Q1 net loss widens to Rs 212 crore

Allied Blenders gains as Q1 PAT skyrockets 399% to Rs 56 crore

Nifty slides below 24,850; realty shares underpressure

Siyaram Silks drops after Q1 PAT slumps 60% YoY to Rs 5 cr

Indiqube Spaces slides on debut

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story