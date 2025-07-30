Volumes spurt at New India Assurance Company Ltd counter

New India Assurance Company Ltd registered volume of 7.92 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 30.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25895 shares

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 July 2025.

New India Assurance Company Ltd registered volume of 7.92 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 30.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25895 shares. The stock rose 7.11% to Rs.186.10. Volumes stood at 26113 shares in the last session.

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd clocked volume of 5.79 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57546 shares. The stock gained 3.57% to Rs.420.50. Volumes stood at 11604 shares in the last session. Craftsman Automation Ltd notched up volume of 13220 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2272 shares. The stock rose 5.28% to Rs.6,795.00. Volumes stood at 4280 shares in the last session. Piramal Enterprises Ltd saw volume of 88353 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21356 shares. The stock increased 1.92% to Rs.1,319.55. Volumes stood at 14449 shares in the last session.